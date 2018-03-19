AT&T Park Named Best Ballpark in MLB: Report

Aside from the new additions to the roster, San Francisco Giants fans will have something else to cheer for come opening day in the city by the bay.

AT&T Park has been named as the best ballpark in Major League Baseball, according to a subjective rankings report published by Forbes.

"Located on the bay where balls hit out to right field land in McCovey Cove, when coupled with the views of downtown, activity around the ballpark and trolley access, it’s a gem," Maury Brown, a national baseball writer and Baseball Writers' Association of America member, stated in his rankings report. "And while Candlestick Park, the former home of the Giants could be as cold and windy as any place in the league, the AT&T Park location largely dodges this. Summer day games are beyond glorious."

As a reminder to fans, the list is subjective. When putting together his rankings, Brown looked at a number of factors including park design, views, amenities and historic relevance at each major league park.

Behind AT&T Park, Brown chose Oriole Park at Camden Yards — home of the Baltimore Orioles — as the second-best park in the majors followed by Busch Stadium — home of the St. Louis Cardinals — as the third-best stadium.

San Francisco's rivals across the bay didn't fair too well. The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum — home of the Oakland Athletics — finished second from the bottom in Brown's rankings, just edging out Tropicana Field — home of the Tampa Bay Rays.