Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wears a sweatshirt that reads "Butte Strong" in support of the victims of the Camp Fire in Butte County, Calif., as he talks to reporters following the Packers' NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Seattle.

NFL quarterback and Northern California native Aaron Rodgers is donating $1 million to help those devastated by the Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in recorded California history.

The Green Bay Packers signal caller, who was born and raised in the Butte County city of Chico — located just miles away from the wildfire burn zone — also announced Wednesday morning that his partners at State Farm will be joining in the relief effort. The insurance company will donate $1 dollar up to $1 million for every retweet of Rodgers' post until Sunday night if people use the hashtag #retweet4good.

Clad in a black hoodie with the phrase "Butte Strong" written across the front, Rodgers delivered his donation announcement via a video posted to Twitter.

He said he is partnering with the North Valley Community Foundation to assist with wildfire recovery and rebuilding efforts. In addition to helping wildfire victims meet their basic needs, the Aaron Rodgers NorCal Fire Recovery Fund will be used for housing, youth and high school athletics, and youth programs both during school and after school.

"All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise," part of Rodgers' tweet read. "Thank you #ButteStrong #payitforward"

Before become a superstar in the NFL, Rodgers played football at Butte Community College and later made the leap to the University of California, Berkeley. He was later picked by the Packers in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft.