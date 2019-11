A portion of Highway 84 in San Mateo County is expected to be shut down during Thursday's evening commute due to a traffic accident and hazardous materials incident, officials said.

Portola Road to Foxhill Road will be shut down in both directions on the highway. Lanes are expected to reopen around 7 p.m.

Authorities recommend motorists to use alternate routes from Highway 35 (Skyline Boulevard). Officials also said Kings Mountain Road, Old La Honda Roads and Highway 92 are also open.

Visit NBC Bay Area's traffic map for the latest conditions.