Law enforcement agencies in California descended on the state capital Sacramento and the city of Burlingame just south of San Francisco on Friday to investigate two suspicious packages sent to Sen. Kamala Harris and billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer.

The Florida man who allegedly mailed explosive devices to prominent politicians as well as CNN searched for the term "UC Berkeley Library" on the internet, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in an advisory Tuesday.

Officials said there's no reason to believe any suspicious packages were went to the University of Califory, Berkeley, but the police department have asked the community to stay vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary.

"No specific persons affiliated with the University have been identified as possible recipients and the 'library' was the only identified location," the FBI said in a statement.

Tuesday's advisory comes after federal investigators last week linked suspicious packages sent to Sen. Kamala Harris in Sacramento and billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer in Burlingame to accused bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc of Florida.

Trump Knew Suspected Mail Bomber Was a Supporter

While departing the White House Friday for a rally in North Carolina, President Trump said that he knows suspected mail bomber Cesar Sayoc Jr. was a supporter of his but that he bears "no blame" for the suspect's actions. (Published Friday, Oct. 26, 2018)

Sayoc was arrested Friday and is accused of sending more than a dozen suspicious devices to CNN, Barack Obama, California Congresswoman Maxine Walters and other key Democrats last week.