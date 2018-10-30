Accused Explosives Mailer Looked Up 'UC Berkeley Library', FBI Says - NBC Bay Area
Accused Explosives Mailer Looked Up 'UC Berkeley Library', FBI Says

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    The Florida man who allegedly mailed explosive devices to prominent politicians as well as CNN searched for the term "UC Berkeley Library" on the internet, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in an advisory Tuesday.

    Officials said there's no reason to believe any suspicious packages were went to the University of Califory, Berkeley, but the police department have asked the community to stay vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary.

    "No specific persons affiliated with the University have been identified as possible recipients and the 'library' was the only identified location," the FBI said in a statement.

    Tuesday's advisory comes after federal investigators last week linked suspicious packages sent to Sen. Kamala Harris in Sacramento and billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer in Burlingame to accused bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc of Florida.

    Sayoc was arrested Friday and is accused of sending more than a dozen suspicious devices to CNN, Barack Obama, California Congresswoman Maxine Walters and other key Democrats last week.

