Accused San Francisco Condo Attacker Denied Bail

A case against a San Francisco transient accused of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats is set to be dismissed on Wednesday, the Office of the San Francisco Public Defender said.

A homeless man accused of attacking a woman outside her San Francisco condo has been denied bail, a judge ruled Thursday.

The alleged assault was caught on surveillance video.

Austin Vincent's attorney had asked the judge to release him and allow him to wear an ankle monitor until his trial starts. But the judge denied the request.

Earlier this week, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office dropped a separate assault charge against the 25-year-old Vincent tied to a violent attack in February.

