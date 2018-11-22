In this May 24, 2018, file photo Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens during the Viva Technology conference in Paris.

Freedom from Facebook, a coalition of organizations calling for stricter regulations on the tech giant, announced Tuesday that it has launched a Facebook ad buy to "offer Facebook employees who feel uncomfortable with recent events to voice their concerns."

Freedom from Facebook spokesperson Carli Kientzle told NBC News that they were able to target the ads using profile information from users who have Facebook listed as their employer.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Freedom from Facebook's recent ad buy.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had reportedly told employees at a company meeting Friday that he will fire anyone who leaks information to the media, according to The New York Times.