Actor and director Robert Redford is listing his St. Helena home for $7.5 million, according to a report.

Redford and his wife, painter Sibylle Szaggars Redford, said they revamped the 5,255 square-foot, three-bedroom, 3½-bath home that shows the views of the Napa Valley, according to the listing by Pacific Union International.

Attracted to its European-style, the actor told the Wall Street Journal bought the 10-acre home through a trust in 2004.

“We have enjoyed both the solitude the home provides along with the close proximity to the Napa Valley and all that it has to offer,” Redford wrote in an email to the Journal.

The home also includes landscaped Oak trees, roses, and a vegetable garden surrounded by stone walls.

“As soon as we moved to the home, we planted an orchard and enhanced the landscaping, which has matured and provides us with outdoor spaces to enjoy and connect with the natural surroundings,” Redford wrote to the WSJ.

The pair decided to vacate the home “to be closer to family” in the Bay Area according to the Journal.