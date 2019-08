Police work a scene after a deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2019.

An additional gunshot victim from the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting has been identified, police said Thursday.

The man was grazed and his head required stitches, according to police. Thursday's announcement comes a month after the deadly shooting and brings the total number of people struck by gunfire to 20, including the three victims who lost their lives.

