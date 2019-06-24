It’s one of the South Bay’s oldest and most successful tech companies, and now it’s about to get a lot bigger. On Monday, Adobe broke ground on a new building and outlined plans to hire thousands of new workers. Scott Budman reports. (Published 8 minutes ago)

It’s one of the South Bay’s oldest and most successful tech companies, and now Adobe is about to get a lot bigger.

On Monday, the 35-year-old company broke ground on a new building and outlined plans to hire thousands of new workers. In the end, the plan will double its downtown San Jose staff as it expands its corporate headquarters.

"We wanted to invest in new technology," said Scott Ekman, Adobe's director of global real estate.

The software giant's expansion adds a fourth tower to its downtown San Jose campus with plans to add 4,000 employees to fill it.

Adobe's addition and Google’s planned village could combine to make downtown San Jose a lot more congested.

San Jose State professor and urban planning specialist Colleen Haight prefers the term "crowded," but says all those people also provide an opportunity.

"How crowded is my bus when I take it from the train station? How crowded are the sidewalks? Are there places to have lunch?" Haight said. "Because maybe they’re all crowded again.

"If my restaurant is crowded, maybe that restaurant owner says, 'Hey, I can open another location, and now I can hire more people.'"

For its part, Adobe says it will ask employees to leave their cars at home.

"And our expectation is as Diridon (Station) continues to grow, more and more of our employees will take public transportation to get here," Ekman said.