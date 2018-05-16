After-School Aide Accused of Molesting Student in San Bruno Pleads No Contest - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

After-School Aide Accused of Molesting Student in San Bruno Pleads No Contest

By Bay City News

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    After-School Aide Accused of Molesting Student in San Bruno Pleads No Contest
    Getty Images
    File image of a courtroom. (Photo by Spencer Weiner-Pool/Getty Images)

    A Millbrae man who worked as a middle school employee in San Bruno pleaded no contest Tuesday to felony child molestation and faces up to three years in state prison when he returns for sentencing, San Mateo County prosecutors said.

    Anthony Pellouchoud, 26, was employed with a city-run after school care program at Parkside Intermediate School, located at 1801 Niles Ave.

    Prosecutors said a custodian found him engaging in inappropriate behavior with a 12-year-old girl around 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 17 and reported it to the principal, who notified police.

    Investigators say Pellouchoud had cultivated some kind of relationship with the victim that involved kissing and hugging, as well as fondling her posterior on at least one occasion.

    Pellouchoud pleaded no contest to the charges against him on Tuesday, and is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on June 14. Meanwhile, he remains in custody on $1.15 million bail.

    Defense attorney Jeff Jackson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his client's behalf.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices