Getty Images File image of a courtroom. (Photo by Spencer Weiner-Pool/Getty Images)

A Millbrae man who worked as a middle school employee in San Bruno pleaded no contest Tuesday to felony child molestation and faces up to three years in state prison when he returns for sentencing, San Mateo County prosecutors said.

Anthony Pellouchoud, 26, was employed with a city-run after school care program at Parkside Intermediate School, located at 1801 Niles Ave.

Prosecutors said a custodian found him engaging in inappropriate behavior with a 12-year-old girl around 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 17 and reported it to the principal, who notified police.

Investigators say Pellouchoud had cultivated some kind of relationship with the victim that involved kissing and hugging, as well as fondling her posterior on at least one occasion.

Pellouchoud pleaded no contest to the charges against him on Tuesday, and is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on June 14. Meanwhile, he remains in custody on $1.15 million bail.

Defense attorney Jeff Jackson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his client's behalf.