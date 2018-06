Police conduct an investigation after airbags in a squad car deployed unexpectedly. (June 11, 2018)

A San Jose police officer on Monday was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons after airbags in her patrol car deployed while she was doing paperwork in a parking structure, according to police.

The officer was parked at a parking structure located near 9th and San Fernando streets, according to police.

There were no cars near her patrol car when the airbags deployed, police said.

Further information was not available.