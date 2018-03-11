One person was injured and taken to a hospital Sunday evening after a plane crashed in a field in rural Sonoma County, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The crash was reported at 6:07 p.m. in the area of state Highway 1 near School Road in the unincorporated community of Valley Ford, CHP officials said.

A CHP helicopter responded to the scene and found the pilot, a 73-year-old Sebastopol man, trapped in the aircraft with major injuries, the CHP said.

Fire crews arrived at the scene soon after and used the "Jaws of Life" to remove the pilot from the aircraft. Once extricated, the CHP helicopter flew the pilot to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was being treated for major but non-life-threatening injuries, the CHP said.

The crash was being investigated by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Further details were not immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this report.