Alameda County Worker Hit, Killed by Suspected Street Racer

Members of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors are mourning the loss of a longtime employee after she was killed Monday night by a suspected street racer.

A makeshift memorial was growing at the scene in Hayward where 59-year-old Esther Concepcion was struck while crossing the street in a marked crosswalk.

Witness Antonio Campos said he heard the screech of tires and ran over to the intersection to see what happened.

"I saw the driver of the Chevy you know, cussing, he was really upset," Campos said. "And then I saw the victim lying on the floor."

In cellphone video shot by Campos, he can be heard describing the driver getting taken into custody. "They’re arresting the dude."

The 21-year-old suspect was driving a Chevy Camaro. He remained at the scene and was arrested without incident, Hayward police said. They have not released his identity.

Concepcion was a longtime employee of the Alameda County. Supervisor Scott Haggerty said he worked with her for about 21 years.

"I said the other day at the board meeting, that she walked softly, but she carried a big stick," Haggerty said.

Haggerty said Concepcion was in charge of keeping several supervisors' offices in order for various meetings. They were shocked to hear she died so violently.

"An innocent, caring life was killed over stupidity," Haggerty said. "And people need to think about what they do when they get behind the wheel of a car, whether they’re racing or drunk driving or whatever it is."

Concepcion likely was walking home after work when she was hit.

Hayward police are looking for information from any witnesses who may have seen what happened.