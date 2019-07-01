Alameda County Fair Goers Exposed to R-Rated Film Clips

The Pirates of the Magical Midway attraction at the Alameda County Fair.

Some Alameda County Fair visitors on Sunday were exposed to explicit R-rated movie footage in what fair officials called a DVD mix-up in the carnival midway.

The film "Pirates: Blood Brothers" was looping on a monitor at the pirate-themed fun house in full view of fair guests, including suggestive scenes, according to an official statement from the fair.

The 1999 movie is rated R for some sexuality and nudity.

The video feed was immediately removed after it was discovered, fair officials said.

"This video footage is not in alignment with the values of the Alameda County Fair or Butler Amusements and was unacceptable," the fiar's statement said. "Moving forward, all video footage and other content in the carnival midway will be reviewed for audience appropriateness before being displayed."

The fair apologized and thanked the guest who brought it to the attention of fair workers.