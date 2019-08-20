Alameda County Report Shows Origins of Guns Used in Crimes

A report released by the Alameda County District Attorney shows that of the 862 firearms used in Alameda County crimes last year, half were not registered to people in California, and less than 8% were registered to the person arrested. Cheryl Hurd reports. (Published 48 minutes ago)

According to a recent report, many of the guns used in Alameda County crimes have come from outside of the area, and a vast majority are not registered to the suspects in such crimes.

A report released by the Alameda County District Attorney shows that of the 862 firearms used in Alameda County crimes last year, half were not registered to people in California, and less than 8% were registered to the person arrested.

NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit did a series of reports tracking guns, and it found that lost and stolen guns travel from state to state killing and injuring people, including victims in Alameda County.

“Where are they coming from, and how can we track that information?” Erica Rice, the program manager at the Brady Campaign and Center to Prevent Gun Violence, asked. Rice said the findings in the report are not surprising, and that gun dealers are the first line of defense.

“We want to know and understand which dealers are being negligent, so we can hold them accountable,” Rice said.

Arthur Renowitzky, a victim of gun violence, is confined to a wheelchair after someone used a gun to rob him 11 years ago. Since then, he has dedicated his life to stopping gun violence.

Through an organization that he founded, the Life Goes On Foundation, he mentors young people who are victims of gun violence. He also said that tracking where the guns used in crimes are coming from is one way of getting them out of the hands of criminals.

“I think anything will help at this point,” Renowitzky said.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said she hopes the report will deepen her understanding of the epidemic of gun violence in the county.