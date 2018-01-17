Alameda County Sheriff's Office Deputy Arrested, Tied to Assault of Inmate at Santa Rita Jail - NBC Bay Area
Alameda County Sheriff's Office Deputy Arrested, Tied to Assault of Inmate at Santa Rita Jail

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 4 hours ago

    Alameda County Sheriff's Office
    Joseph Bailey

    An Alameda County Sheriff's Office deputy has been arrested in connection to an assault of an inmate at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, officials said Wednesday.

    Joseph Bailey, 28 and of Tracy, is accused of facilitating and allowing a small group of inmates to physically assault another inmate in minimum security, according to the Sheriff's Office. The alleged incident occurred on Oct. 24, 2017.

    After an investigation, the Alameda County District Attorney reviewed the case and filed criminal charges against Bailey, who has served with the Sheriff's Office since Jan. 5, 2015.

    Bailey is charged with felonious assault likely to cause great bodily injury and assault under the color of authority, according to the Sheriff's Office.

    "The moment I heard of these allegations, I directed my staff to do a complete and thorough investigation," Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern said. "I am confident this single incident is isolated to this individual."

