The case examining an NBA Finals altercation involving Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri and an Alameda County Sheriff's Office deputy has been submitted to the District Attorney, Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said Tuesday.

It will be up to the DA's Office whether Ujiri will be officially charged with a crime following allegations the Raptors executive shoved and struck a deputy.

The altercation first reported by NBC Bay Area occurred June 13, moments after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oakland's Oracle Arena.

Kelly told NBC Bay Area the deputy did not know who Ujiri was and was simply doing his job when the Raptors executive tried to get on the court without the correct credentials.

The deputy has said Ujiri shoved and hit him.

"I am confident about who I am as a person, my character and as a human being," Ujiri previously said during an end-of-season press conference. "For now, I just respect their process there and wait for the next steps."