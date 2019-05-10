Arsonist in custody after torching the backside of a printing business in Dublin and a Tesla, SUV and pickup truck parked outside business next door. (May 9, 2019)

An arson suspect has been taken into custody following at least three vehicle fires in the East Bay on Friday.

Alameda County Fire officials say a Tesla, a Ford SUV and a pickup truck were on fire near the 6000 block of Sierra Court in Dublin. A commercial building nearby was also on fire at the same time, according to Amp Printing owner Jeff Maine. No injuries were reported.

Maine told NBC Bay Area that his employee noticed that recycled materials were on fire when he came into work around 1:30 a.m. "[Fire] got into the roof and there's a hole in the roof about 10 by 10," Maine said.

The suspect was arrested following a chase on Interstate 580, police told Maine. Maine's commercial printing business currently has no power, he said. An inspector will have to come in and assess the damage.

Maine said he doesn't believe he was targeted.

No other information was immediately available.