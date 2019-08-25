Alameda Neighbors Rally Against 87-Year-Old Man's Eviction

Musiy Rishin, a Holocaust survivor, gets emotional Saturday during a rally of his supporters opposing his eviction in Alameda. (Aug. 25, 2019)

An Alameda man who survived the Holocaust is now fighting to save his home of 17 years after he received an eviction notice.

Musiy Rishin, 87, has been through hell and back, having survived the Holocaust and more recently the loss of his wife and son. Now, he could lose his home.

Rishin's case is bringing a lot of attention to what could be the tip of the iceberg: few renter protections for seniors and the disabled.

Rishin has rented a two bedroom apartment in Alameda for the past 17 years. First, his family says he received a notice that his rent was going up by $700 a month then he received an eviction notice.

"This place cannot be used by somebody to traumatize us," Rishin's daughter Lana said. "An eviction without a cause under these conditions is like a death sentence."

Rishin’s neighbors rallied Saturday to show their support for him and others like him who depend on rent subsidies to survive. Advocates say there are loopholes in the city’s rental ordinances and few protections for vulnerable tenants.

Local lawmakers are working to change that.

"I don’t think anyone should be treated like this," Alameda City Councilman Jim Oddie said. "You should be able to stay in your home as long as you’re a good tenant. You shouldn’t be kicked out because someone wants to make more money."

NBC Bay Area reached the landlord by phone but was told her lawyers advised her not to speak with reporters.

"Aren’t you ashamed? You see what you’re doing," Lana Rishin said. "Frankly, this should have never ever happen in the first place. "It was inappropriate and wrong. It should end as soon as possible."

Next month, the city of Alameda will take up two proposals to close those renters' loopholes and restrict no-cause evictions.