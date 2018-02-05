Alameda Police Chief Pushes For License Plate Readers

Police in Alameda are considering a new program that would scan the license plates of all drivers who enter and exit the island, and critics are concerned over how the information will be used. Anoushah Rasta reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Alameda police Chief Paul Rolleri insists it will help officers track down stolen cars and reduce car break-ins and other theft. But critics worry about how else that data could be used against potentially innocent people.

The license plate information would be stored for some time, but Rolleri says they aren’t looking through everyone’s information. The system will alert them if a suspicious vehicle comes in or out of the island.

"These cameras will be mounted on polls or posts at various locations around the island to scan all the plates that pass by the pole," Rolleri said.

The system costs about half a million dollars.

Rolleri wants the license plate readers at all four bridges and two tunnels in Alameda to help officers find stolen or wanted cars.

"Instead of them looking for the needle in a haystack, this system says, ‘Hey, the needle just came over the bridge,'" Rolleri said.

Critics, though, have raised privacy concerns, along with the fear that police will hand over license plate information to immigration agents. Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently made headlines for tracking license plates to find undocumented immigrants.

"They’re going to collect data for a legitimate, Alameda purpose, and ICE could use it for a different purpose," said Brian Hofer of Oakland's Privacy Advisory Commission.

Rolleri emphatically denied that.

"We do not share our database with ICE," he said. "It specifically has been turned off."

The chief added that the plate readers don’t give police any personal, identifying information.

"It doesn’t tell me that the car belongs to John Smith," he said. "It doesn’t tell me the gender, the race, the religious background, the immigration status."

For the past four years, Alameda police have had license plate readers mounted on patrol vehicles, and Rolleri said that’s not as effective because the camera can only scan a vehicle it drives close to.

The Alameda City Council is slated to vote on the issue Tuesday.