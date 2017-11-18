Alec Baldwin Brings His Political Satire to San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
By NBC Bay Area staff

    Alec Baldwin came to San Francisco Saturday for a special event promoting his new satirical 'presidential memoir.' (Nov. 18, 2017)

    San Francisco was filled with politics and humor Saturday night as actor and activist Alec Baldwin took the stage at the Curran Theater to promote his new parody book, ‘Donald J. Trump: You Can’t Spell America Without Me.’

    Fans of the actor and his co-author, Kurt Anderson, had the opportunity to mix and mingle during a pre-stage book signing event.

    “I loved watching Alec Baldwin on SNL and when I gave him a wave outside of the car, he gave me a head nod,” said San Francisco resident, Lauren Chanen.

    Unfortunately for fans, Baldwin will not be donning his Donald Trump costume for the event.

    “I’ve really liked the satire he’s done over the last year being Trump,” said San Rafael resident Kalei Colridge. “It’s really lightened the whole political spectrum and made some of these things that have been going on in our country a little easier to handle.”

    The event titled “Political Satire as Deeper Truth ” is described to be an evening filled with discussion of the current political and cultural climates along with audience questions and more.

