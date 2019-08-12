Blue-green algae forming in lakes and ponds is causing dog deaths around the country, and it’s a problem seen in the Bay Area as well. Ian Cull reports. (Published 22 minutes ago)

Algae in Lakes or Ponds Could Be Toxic to Dogs

Blue-green algae forming in lakes and ponds is causing dog deaths around the country, and it’s a problem seen in the Bay Area as well.

Areas of water that remain stagnant in the summer can start growing blue-green algae. Lake Almaden in San Jose is one local example of a water body that has experienced the problem and has warning signs posted.

As Bay Area temperatures rise this week, veterinarians are warning dog owners to not let their pets jump in without doing some research first.

Ian Cull has the full story in the video above.