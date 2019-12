All lanes of northbound highway 101 are closed Saturday in San Francisco at the connection to northbound highway 101 due to flooding in the area, officials said.

There were three vehicles trapped on the transfer Saturday afternoon, but one vehicle was able to leave. Two vehicles remain trapped, authorities confirmed.

There is no estimated time of reopening.