Alleged NorCal Rapist, Two Victims Appear in Court

The Benicia man accused of victimizing at least 10 women in six Northern California counties was in court Monday, as were two of his alleged victims. Jodi Hernandez reports. (Published 13 minutes ago)

The Benicia man accused of victimizing at least 10 women in six Northern California counties was in court Monday, as were two of his alleged victims.

Roy Waller, 58, shook his head as he was formally charged with the first of at least 10 rapes across Northern California. Investigators believe Waller is the notorious NorCal Rapist who victimized women from 1991 to 2006.

Nicole Earnest-Payte is believed to be his first victim. She was 21 when he allegedly attacked her in her Rohnert Park condo. Earnest-Payte was in court Monday.

"I’m relieved. I’m immensely grateful," she said. "When you go 27 years with zero resolution, when you go 27 years feeling it may never get resolved, you’re going to go to your grave and never know who he is — it was incredibly important for me to look him in the eye today."

Roy Waller



Maki Anderson too has been haunted by what she endured. She fought back with a pair of scissors when she was attacked in Chico in 1997. She also wanted to look Waller square in the eyes.

"I had seen his face when I was in fear," Anderson said. "This time, I got to see his face when he’s in fear."

Waller was arrested in Berkeley while on his way to work at the University of California, Berkeley, last week after investigators confirmed his DNA to match the serial rapist who committed "horrific crimes" and terrorized victims for "hours at a time," said Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.

Waller’s attorney just got the case Monday, and he said he has a lot to review before his client enters a plea. He said the suspect’s family is shocked.

"One day you’re living a normal life, you’re working a regular job, the next minute you’re arrested and accused of being the NorCal Rapist," defense attorney Joseph Farina said.

"He needs to be locked up until he learns what it’s like to be a human," Anderson said.