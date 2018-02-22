An allegedly impaired female driver was taken into custody after leading officers on a lengthy chase across the South Bay late Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Kris Sanchez reports.

Allegedly Impaired Driver Taken Into Custody After Leading Officers on Chase Across the South Bay

An allegedly impaired female driver was taken into custody after leading officers on a lengthy chase across the South Bay late Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pursuit, which ranged in speeds from 65 mph to 75 mph, started along the Peninsula around 11:15 p.m. and continued along multiple highways and freeways in the area before ending in San Jose, CHP Sgt. Daniel Hill said.

Officials first received calls around 11:05 p.m. regarding a possible drunk driver weaving in and out of lanes on southbound Highway 101 in the Redwood City/Palo Alto area, Hill said.

A CHP officer eventually found the driver and tried to pull her over, but she failed to stop, Hill said. A chase ensued.

The driver eventually came to a stop on northbound Interstate 680 near Hostetter Road in San Jose after officers deployed a spike strip, Hill said.

The driver initially would not get out of the car, forcing officers to go in and pull her out, according to Hill.

"She didn't really offer any active resistance," he said. "She just didn't really comply with the officers' instructions."

An investigation is underway, but Hill said it appears the woman was driving under the influence.

"All indicators are there that there was some impaired driving in effect here," he said.

Traffic was light at the time of the chase, Hill said.

"The pursuit didn't really pose a danger, but her driving definitely did," he said.