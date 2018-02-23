Amateur Astronomer Wins "Cosmic Lottery" as He Captures First Ever Photo of Exploding Star - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Latest Olympic News and Results
OLY-BAY

Amateur Astronomer Wins "Cosmic Lottery" as He Captures First Ever Photo of Exploding Star

Published 3 hours ago

3 to Watch: Red Gerard Goes for Bookend Gold
3 to Watch: Red Gerard Goes for Bookend Gold
3 to Watch: Red Gerard Goes for Bookend Gold

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		13141037
    2
    Canada    		108927
    3
    Germany    		137626
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Do I Need a New Mattress?
    ESA/Hubble and NASA
    File image of space.

    An astronomer from Argentina became the first person to ever photograph a star as it began to explode, winning "the cosmic lottery."

    In September of 2016, Victor Buso captured the moment in which a supernova flashed a brief light. Capturing the moment was something the Business Insider described as one-in-billion chances.

    Buso did this without even trying, he located the star while testing out a new camera. He told Newsweek, "…among those in that region of the sky, it has a beautiful form with looping clouds, bright and dark."

    After noticing one small difference between his photo and the ones he saw online, he reached out to scientists at UC Berkeley who confirmed Buso was the only known person to ever take a photo of the flash of light produced by an exploding star, SF Gate reports.

    "It’s like winning the cosmic lottery," UC Berkeley astronomer Alex Filippenko told the Business Insider.

    Latest Winter Olympics Headlines:
    > Zagitova Wins Figure Skating Gold, Edges Medvedeva
    > Karen Chen Frustrated, Disappointed With Olympic Results
    > Mirai Nagasu Overcome With Tears, Joy Despite Solo Struggles
    > Karen Chen Falters in Free Skate
    > Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir to Host Olympics Closing Ceremony
    Viral Moments:
    > Garlic Girls: South Korean Curler Strikes Gold, Becomes Meme
    > Try Not to Laugh at Maame Biney's Bad Jokes
    > Curling Gets the K-Pop Treatment
    > Who Runs Team USA? Women
    > Incredible Call Perfectly Captures Diggins' Historic Moment
    Must-See Photos/Video:
    David Wise Celebrates With Kids, Wife: 'You Won!'
    > Kevin Rolland Takes Terrifying Spill in Men's Halfpipe
    > This Is What Karen Chen Does Before Every Performance
    #ColdPeopleOfPyeongChang: Fans Battle Frigid Temperatures
    > Squaw Valley: Home of Olympians and Medalists
    NorCal Athletes:
    > Get to Know Your Northern California Athletes
    > Bowman on Sochi Gold and Role as Mentor to Tahoe Youth
    > Meet Fremont's Karen Chen, Ladies' Figure Skater
    > Meet Bay Area Bobsledder Nick Cunningham
    > Where's Garvin? Tracking Our Intrepid Reporter's Adventures

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices