Amazing Acro-Cats Performing at San Francisco's Fort Mason

A group of circus-trained house cats are coming to the Bay Area next month.

The Amazing Acro-cats featuring Tuna and The "Rock-cats" will be performing May 1-14 at the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture. The troupe features domesticated house cats rolling on ball, riding skateboards, jumping through hoops, among other tricks.

But that's not all.

Tuna and The "Rock-cats" — an all-cat band — will perform some tunes using instruments. Yes, really.

The cats are all former orphans, rescues and strays taken in by Georgia-based Rock Cats Rescue.

For tickets, visit fortmason.org. For more information, visit. circuscats.com.

View a video from a 2014 performance in San Francisco below: