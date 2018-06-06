Amazon Delivery Drones Might be Coming Soon

Who needs to go out to shop when drones can bring you what you want? For now, aviation laws are keeping drone delivery grounded. But on Wednesday, E-tail giant Amazon came to the Bay Area to say the wait is almost over. Business and tech reporter Scott Budman reports.

Amazon-members might soon get their packages delivered by drones thanks to Amazon Prime Air, a drone-based delivery system the company continues to develop.

"We're really excited to bring this to our customers, of course," said Robert Champagne from Amazon Prime Air. "I really want to stress that it's not about what the operator wants to do with the vehicle, but ensuring that they're going to be safe and efficient in the airspace."

Though the latest Amazon feature is still pending federal approval due to aviation laws, Amazon stopped by Mountain View’s NASA Ames Research Center Wednesday to demonstrate how GPS and other technologies can be used to steer the unmanned aircraft system, UAS, through bad weather and other drones.

"I think it's absolutely integral and essential to tap into Silicon Valley and NASA for the progress of the UAS industry as a whole," said Matt Dunlevy, Skyskopes CEO.

Using locally produced technology and little help from the space program, drones are being lead closer to everyone’s front doors.

"I'm really excited for the future," said Matt Dunlevy, Skyskopes CEO. "It's coming soon."



