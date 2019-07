An Amber Alert has been issued out of San Luis Obispo County for 1-year-old Namaste Dix and his mother, Rashawna Bullock.

A 1-year-old boy who police say was abducted in San Luis Obispo County, prompting an Amber Alert, has been found.

Police deactivated the Amber Alert just before 3 p.m. and said the boy was located and suspects were in custody.

Updates to come.