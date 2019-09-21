Amber Alert Issued for Child Abducted in Merced County

California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Saturday for a child who was last seen with his father in Merced County.

According to CHP, the 2-year-old boy and his father were last seen on Friday, September 20 at around 7 p.m.

The father, Steven Weir is a 32-year-old man and was wearing a blue t-shirt and cargo shorts.

The boy, John Weir, is 2-years-old and was wearing a blue t-shirt and tan shorts.

The vehicle Weir was last seen on is described as a red 2005 Hyundai Elantra with license plate number 5SKT544.