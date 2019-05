An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who was taken by an unknown suspect Saturday, the California Highway Patrol reports.

At approximately 8 p.m. 3-year-old Ciara McCroey was abducted from Oakland in a silver 2005 Mercedes sedan with the license plate 8GIY743. She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.

No additional information was immediately available.