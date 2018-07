A statewide Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon in the reported kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl from Hayward, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Isabelle Epps was reportedly abducted by Antonio Aguilarelizarrag about 2 p.m. in Hayward, the sheriff's office said. The suspect is believed to be driving a black 2005 Honda Ridgeline, with a chrome roof rack and California License plate 7Y51010.

No further details were available.