Crews work at the scene of a crash involving an ambulance and a vehicle in San Lorenzo. (May 7, 2018)

At least two people were hurt when a car and ambulance collided in San Lorenzo Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a white sedan and the patient in the ambulance were both transported to the hospital following the crash at the intersection of Lewelling and Hesperian boulevards, the CHP said.

The paramedics were not injured, according to the CHP.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Further information was not immediately available.