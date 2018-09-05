A group of students from American Canyon High School were attacked off campus on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Napa Valley Unified School District.

A district spokesperson confirmed that at least one student was hurt during the attack — which took place during the school's lunch break — and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The school was briefly placed under lock down after what local media reported "appeared to be multiple shootings in the vicinity."

The Napa Valley Register reported that "the American Canyon High School was locked down for an hour and a half at mid-day Wednesday after what appeared to be multiple shootings in the vicinity."

According to the Register, police were called to Newell Drive, Shenandoah Drive and Silver Oak Trail to erspond to reports of "multiple victims."

"There was no incident on the American Canyon High School campus. It was near the campus, so the campus was locked down as a precautionary safety measure," Henry Wofford, a spokesman for the Napa County Sheriff's Office, told the Register.

No further information was immediately available