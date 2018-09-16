Americans Eating Less Meat: Johns Hopkins Survey

More Americans are cutting back on meat consumption, according to a new John Hopkins survey.

Two-thirds of respondents reported eating less meat – especially red and processed meat – over the past three years. Higher consumption of red and processed meats is associated with heart disease, stroke, diabetes and some cancers.

Most of the respondents said they were cutting back on meat for health reasons or to save money.

The survey also showed that women were more likely to cut back than men and respondents aged 45-59 were twice as likely to eat less red meat than those between 18 and 29.

The U.S. has the fifth highest meat consumption in the world.

The web-based study surveyed 1,112 adults in April 2015.