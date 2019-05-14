Amgen Tour of California Races Through the South Bay

World-class cyclists raced through parts of the South Bay Tuesday during the third stage of the Amgen Tour of California. Scott Budman reports. (Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019)

Stage 3 in the international competition that spans the state started in Stockton around 10 a.m. and finished in Morgan Hill in the afternoon. Tuesday's 126-mile stage included a climb up Mount Hamilton before cyclists sprinted to the finish line at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center.

More than 100 elite cyclists on 19 teams started the tour Sunday in Sacramento. Monday's stage included a climb to South Lake Tahoe.

"Stage 3 is particularly exciting because it's a long race, but it also has six independent climbs, 10,000 feet of elevation," Morgan Hill Economic Development Director Edith Ramirez said. "So the riders are going to be coming into Morgan Hill tired. They’re going to be coming into a sprint at the finish line with some very sharp turns. They're going to be blazing to the finish line."

Stretches of Monterey Road, Cochrane Road, Butterfield Boulevard, Main Avenue and Condit Road were closed between about 2:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. to accommodate the race's end.

Morgan Hill Unified School District adjusted its school schedules to avoid traffic headaches and allow for students and their families to watch the racing action.