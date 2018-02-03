Elephant Seal Pup Births Are on the Rise

If you’ve heard an increasing amount of seals hauling, it’s because new seal pups are coming into the world!

If you’ve heard an increasing amount of seals hauling, it’s because new seal pups are coming into the world!

The number of elephant seal pup births is on the rise with a large number of pregnant cows on beaches.

The first pups of the season are seen at Drakes and Point Reyes Headlands colonies and Drake Beach continues to be closed as the number of seals hauling out near the visitor center increases.

According to the National Park Service, park staffs are concerned for the safety of visitors and seals and have decided to extend the closure starting Jan. 27. The original closure was half a mile down the beach but it is now from the start of the cliffs to the right of the visitor center.

Elephant seal biologists were lucky enough to capture an elephant seal birth on video! Please enjoy watching this new life come into the world. Don’t forget to turn on the volume! Warning: This video may not be suitable for all viewers. Want to follow along this season as we document life in an elephant seal colony? Check out this site for our weekly updates: http://go.nps.gov/pore/EsealUpdate More information about visiting the elephant seals can be found here: http://go.nps.gov/pore/eseals NPS Video/Marjorie Cox. NMFS Permit 17152. (sc) #FindYourPark #EncuentraTuParque #PointReyesNPS #ElephantSeals A post shared by Point Reyes National Seashore (@pointreyesnps) on Feb 2, 2018 at 4:29pm PST



