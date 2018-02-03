Elephant Seal Pup Births Are on the Rise

If you’ve heard an increasing amount of seals hauling, it’s because new seal pups are coming into the world!
The number of elephant seal pup births is on the rise with a large number of pregnant cows on beaches.
The first pups of the season are seen at Drakes and Point Reyes Headlands colonies and Drake Beach continues to be closed as the number of seals hauling out near the visitor center increases.
According to the National Park Service, park staffs are concerned for the safety of visitors and seals and have decided to extend the closure starting Jan. 27. The original closure was half a mile down the beach but it is now from the start of the cliffs to the right of the visitor center.