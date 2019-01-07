And the 2019 BottleRock Napa Valley Line-up Is...

THE DREARY DAYS OF WINTER? They've got atmosphere, sure. They've bring needed rain, and snow, to the places requiring moisture. And they can sometimes make us long for the long, long days of May, and that golden pre-summer time, when the nights stay bright and outdoor events are as common as crocuses in a lush garden. So how to bring a touch of delight to the wintry dreary? By getting stoked, then getting passes, to all of the major music festivals that dot the California calendar each warm-weather season. And while not all big music spectaculars release their tickets in the heart o' winter, some huge happenings do, like...

BOTTLEROCK NAPA VALLEY, which'll be strumming into its lucky 7th year in 2019. The dates are May 24 through 26, a Friday through Sunday, and the impressive line-up, which was just announced on Monday, Jan. 7, is as large-and-in-charge-y as large-and-in-charge reveals come. Up on Friday the 24th? Imagine Dragons and Logic. Taking the stage on Saturday the 25th? Neil Young + Promise of the Real and Pharrell Williams. And rounding out the whole scene on Sunday the 26th? Mumford & Sons and Santana. Other acts popping up over the three-day run include OneRepublic, Juanes, Elle King, Lord Huron, and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

AS FOR THAT TICKET ON-SALE DATE? Here's how we send those winter doldrums away: Three-day passes for BottleRock Napa Valley go on sale on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 10 in the morning, while one-day passes will be available for purchase at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10. A three-day general pass? It's $359. Eyeing the entire line-up and dreaming about the other essential elements of the Napa-nice fest, which includes a strong food-and-drink scene? That can start now.

