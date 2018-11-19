President Trump called the fire-hit town of Paradise, California "Pleasure" by mistake during a tour of the sites ravaged by wildfire. (Published 2 hours ago)

When Donald Trump visited the fire-ravaged town of Paradise, California over the weekend, he called it “Pleasure” not once but twice:

“And you’re watching from New York or you’re watching from Washington, D.C. and you don’t really see the gravity of it. I mean, as big as they look on the tube, you don’t see what’s going on until you come here.

And what we saw at Pleasure – what a name Pleasure – right now.”

At that point somebody interjected him and reminded him it was Paradise, not Pleasure.

But then Trump, flanked by Gov. Jerry Brown and Gov-elect Gavin Newsom, said again: “But when – what we just saw – we just left Pleasure.”

Once again someone in the crowd corrected him: “Paradise”

Needless to say, reaction on Twitter was swift.

"Speaking to journalists, Mr Trump - who repeatedly referred to the devastated town of Paradise as 'Pleasure'...." BBC, not The Onion.https://t.co/6kJM8g0ClY — Katrina Rose, Ph.D. (@HistorianKat) November 18, 2018