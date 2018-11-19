When Donald Trump visited the fire-ravaged town of Paradise, California over the weekend, he called it “Pleasure” not once but twice:
“And you’re watching from New York or you’re watching from Washington, D.C. and you don’t really see the gravity of it. I mean, as big as they look on the tube, you don’t see what’s going on until you come here.
And what we saw at Pleasure – what a name Pleasure – right now.”
At that point somebody interjected him and reminded him it was Paradise, not Pleasure.
But then Trump, flanked by Gov. Jerry Brown and Gov-elect Gavin Newsom, said again: “But when – what we just saw – we just left Pleasure.”
Once again someone in the crowd corrected him: “Paradise”
Needless to say, reaction on Twitter was swift.
"Speaking to journalists, Mr Trump - who repeatedly referred to the devastated town of Paradise as 'Pleasure'...."
— Katrina Rose, Ph.D. (@HistorianKat) November 18, 2018
I just viewed the video segment were Trump gaffed, not once, but twice in saying the city of Paradise, California as “Pleasure” in which he visited to see it’s destruction. And Jerry Brown & Gavin Newsome had to correct him. Unbelievable! ��♂️��♂️
— Pablo Kutter (@Mossimo77) November 18, 2018
Dear God. Donald Trump in California can’t get the name right of Paradise, a town wiped by fires. He called it “Pleasure.” ���� #californiafires
— Rucha Chitnis (@ruchachitnis) November 18, 2018