‘Pleasure, What a Name:’ Trump Confuses ‘Paradise’ With ‘Pleasure’ During Tour of Fire-Hit California Town - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
California Wildfires

California Wildfires

Coverage of brush fires across the state

‘Pleasure, What a Name:’ Trump Confuses ‘Paradise’ With ‘Pleasure’ During Tour of Fire-Hit California Town

"And what we saw at Pleasure – what a name Pleasure – right now"

By NBC Bay Area

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Trump Confuses ‘Paradise’ With ‘Pleasure’ During Tour of Fire-Hit California Town

    President Trump called the fire-hit town of Paradise, California "Pleasure" by mistake during a tour of the sites ravaged by wildfire. (Published 2 hours ago)

    When Donald Trump visited the fire-ravaged town of Paradise, California over the weekend, he called it “Pleasure” not once but twice:

    “And you’re watching from New York or you’re watching from Washington, D.C. and you don’t really see the gravity of it. I mean, as big as they look on the tube, you don’t see what’s going on until you come here.

    And what we saw at Pleasure – what a name Pleasure – right now.”

    At that point somebody interjected him and reminded him it was Paradise, not Pleasure.

    But then Trump, flanked by Gov. Jerry Brown and Gov-elect Gavin Newsom, said again: “But when – what we just saw – we just left Pleasure.”

    Once again someone in the crowd corrected him: “Paradise”

    Needless to say, reaction on Twitter was swift.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices