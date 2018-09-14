Mr. Morgan is one of the boats that will be on display at the Fish and Fleet Festival Sunday.

If you are a lover of seafood, here’s a chance to see the classic fishing boats and colorful crews that go out to the deep sea to catch your favorite dishes.

It’s time for the 4th annual Fish and Fleet Festival being held Sunday at the Pillar Point Harbor from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Along with seafood, The Fish and Fleet Festival will also showcase boats that would thrill Ernest Hemingway. One is names Mr. Morgan and it looks like a commercial fishing vessel one would see in a novel or a movie.

The community group and the event is supported by the San Mateo County Harbor District, Old Princeton Landing and the Half Moon Bay Seafood Marketing Association, a non-profit that supports numerous scholarships and fishing industry causes.