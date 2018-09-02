Another Apple Store Hit by Brazen Robbers in Burlingame

In the latest of a string of brazen robberies, thieves rushed into a Burlingame Apple store Sunday and ran out with iPhones and iPads worth thousands of dollars. Thom Jensen reports. (Published 52 minutes ago)

In the latest of a string of brazen robberies, thieves rushed into a Burlingame Apple store Sunday and ran out with iPhones and iPads worth thousands of dollars.

It’s the fifth time in the past two weeks a Bay Area Apple store has been hit, and it matches the MO in a rash of recent Apple store thefts, police say.

A group of men wearing hoodies ran in through the front door of the Burlingame store about 11:30 a.m. Sunday and ripped phones and laptops out of the table displays then sprinted back outside into a waiting getaway vehicle, Burlingame police said.

The robbery is similar to those that occurred Aug. 25 in Walnut Creek and Aug. 22 in Corte Madera.

Thieves were also caught on surveillance cameras Wednesday in Santa Rosa, where they hit the Apple store and got away $35,000 in electronics, police said.

No weapons were used in any of the crimes, and so far no one has been injured.