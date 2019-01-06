Round 2: Another Storm Brings Widespread Rain, Gusty Winds

Plan on the return of gusty winds and much more rain this time around as our storm takes its time clearing the region. Meteorologist Rob Mayeda has the details in the Microclimate Forecast.

A second storm system for the weekend will lash the Bay Area with widespread rain and gusty winds for most spots throughout the day Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

While there are no weather alerts pertaining to rain as of Sunday morning, the storm has prompted a wind advisory between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. for all Bay Area neighborhoods expect those in the Santa Clara Valley and southern Salinas Valley, the weather service reported.

Southerly winds are expected to range anywhere from 25 to 35 mph, according to the weather service. Some gusts could top out around 50 mph.

The weather service warned that high winds could cause trees and tree limbs to fall, leading to possible power outages.

When it comes to the rain, rainfall totals for Sunday into early Monday are expected to check in between 0.5 and 1.5 inches for urban areas and spots in the valleys, according to the weather service. Locations in the coastal mountains could pick up anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of precipitation.

Do you have footage of the storm? Share your photos and videos with us by emailing isee@nbcbayarea.com.