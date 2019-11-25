An occupied moving vehicle was hit by a projectile yet again Monday on Highway 101 near Prunedale in the latest in a series of similar incidents this year, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It's the 42nd time a projectile strike has been reported since February; this time a van carrying six people was hit while traveling northbound near the Big Red Barn.

No injuries were reported.

On Friday, a bus carrying a football team from Carmel High School was struck by a projectile as it traveled on Hwy. 101 near Prunedale on its way to San Jose for a playoff game, leaving one student with minor injuries.

Projectile Strikes School Bus on Hwy. 101 Near Prunedale

The incident, which happened at 4:42 p.m., shattered the emergency glass in the school bus, but all students were cleared to play in the scheduled football game, according to the Carmel Unified School District.

It was the second time Friday a vehicle was hit by something on northbound Highway 101 near the busy Highway 156 interchange in Prunedale. A Mercedes was struck just minutes before the bus, leaving two people hurt.

The CHP believes all of the incidents are deliberate.

"We're taking these incidents very seriously and we're dedicating all available resources to locate the persons responsible," a CHP spokesperson said.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for these incidents.