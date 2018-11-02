Another suspicious package addressed to California billionaire Tom Steyer was intercepted at a Burlingame mailing facility by law enforcement Thursday night, the FBI confirmed.

Another suspicious package addressed to California billionaire Tom Steyer was intercepted at a Burlingame mailing facility by law enforcement Thursday night, a week after two similar packages were sent to Sen. Kamala Harris and Steyer, the FBI confirmed.

The package was rendered safe by FBI bomb technicians and was similar to appearance to the package found last week.

"These threats are not isolated but are a part of a larger assault on the norms that uphold our democracy. We will not relent as we push for the broadest possible democracy and a life of dignity and respect for every American," Steyer reacted in a statement.

"We are more motivated than ever this Election Day to secure victories for representatives who will uphold the values of democracy rather than assault them for political convenience," the statement read.

The FBI cannot confirm that this package is connected to the Florida mail bomb suspect until they finish processing the evidence, but officials said the package is "similar in appearance to the others."

Law enforcement agencies in California descended on the state capital Sacramento and the city of Burlingame just south of San Francisco last Friday to investigate two suspicious packages sent to Sen. Kamala Harris and billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer.

The FBI said both packages are linked to accused mail bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc of Florida, who was arrested earlier in the day. Sayoc is accused of sending at least 12 other suspicious devices to CNN, Barack Obama, California Congresswoman Maxine Waters and other key Democrats earlier this week, sending local law enforcement and citizens into a state of panic.

Gonzo Rojas contributed to this article.