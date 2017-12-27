Another Vehicle Coming to Tesla's Fleet

Palo Alto's Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk announced plans to add to their fleet of vehicles. Musk on Tuesday tweeted and promised to design a pickup truck after releasing his Model Y SUV in 2019. He even says he has the core design already in mind. The CEO has been hinting at building a pickup truck since last year. Tesla also plans to produce an electric semi-truck, which was recently unveiled, and a new roadster in the near future. (Published 5 hours ago)

