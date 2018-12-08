Anthony John York, younger brother of 49ers CEO Jed York, died Friday at the age of 35, the team announced Saturday.

York, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, was the second child of 49ers owners John York and Denise DeBartolo. While he was not directly involved with the family football business, he was regularly seen at games in support. He is also survived by his younger twin sisters, Jenna and Mara.

The York family provided the following statement:

With deep sadness, we mourn the passing of our beloved son and brother, Tony. Although our hearts are quite heavy at this time, we have so many special memories shared with him to carry us forward.

Tony will forever be remembered as a bright, spirited entrepreneur with an unmatched passion to serve others who could brighten a room with his personality and sense of humor. Tony, we love you.”

Tony was born on August 3, 1983 in Youngstown, OH, to Denise DeBartolo York and John York. He is survived by his parents, brother, Jed (Danielle), sisters, Jenna and Mara, and nephews, Jaxon and Brixton.

A resident of Sausalito, CA, Tony attended Tulane University in New Orleans. An entrepreneur in the Bay Area high-tech industry, Tony founded Koda, a company focused on preparing young people for their first jobs upon graduating college. Koda was inspired by what he called “life-shaping experiences” as a senior at Tulane when Hurricane Katrina devastated the region.

Tony’s true passion lied in philanthropy, a trait instilled in him by his parents and shared closely with his brother and sisters. His compassion for others led him to support a number of non-profit efforts such as the 49ers Foundation and to work closely with incarcerated youth.

Tony was a bright student and tremendous athlete, earning letters in football and baseball at Cardinal Mooney High School in Youngstown, whose calling cards were his infectious sense of humor and his kindness.