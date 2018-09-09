Anti-Semitic Fliers Found at East Bay Synagogues

An anti-Semitic flier (inset) was found outside a San Leandro synagogue last week, and there have been other reports of fliers around the East Bay. (Sept. 9. 2018)

Anti-Semitic fliers were found recently at synagogues in the East Bay, sparking an outcry from the Anti-Defamation League and the Jewish community as it observes the high holy days.

A Temple Beth Sholom board member found an anti-Semitic flier on the ground just outside the synagogue in San Leandro.

Police were informed about the incident along with the Anti-Defamation League. The organization said five synagogues in the East Bay have found such fliers recently.

Seth Brysk, regional director for the Anti-Defamation League, said extremist groups have been emboldened in the current political climate.

"These are fliers that were on behalf of a white supremacist group that is spreading messages of hatred," he said. "Although they participated in the events of Charlottesville (Virginia) last year, they view that as a failure because it garnered negative publicity."

Brysk said the group's tactic is to troll people online and spread fliers.

"Sadly, at this time of year, the Jewish high holy days, it is a time when we have to remind the Jewish community to be aware, to be vigilant about security," he said.

Neighbor Gary Green lives near the synagogue on the quiet San Leandro street.

"They’re wonderful neighbors," he said of the Temple Beth Sholom. "There is no accounting for the irrationality, hatred, bias, bigotry, racism."

San Leandro police said they will increase patrols, which they typically do this time of year. There hasn't been a threat of violence, police said.

The temple board released a statement, saying in part: "These hate groups stand for the very opposite of our values of love and inclusivity. We are fortunate to have a warm and close-knit community that will not be cowed by attempts to intimidate. We wish our entire community a sweet and happy new year."