Antioch Man, 18, Arrested in Santa Cruz Teen's Stabbing

Using surveillance video of a fight Sunday night, police in Santa Cruz arrested an Antioch man suspected in a stabbing that left a teen in critical condition, authorities said Monday.

Jose Cantor, 18, was taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested at a motel near the scene of the stabbing, which stemmed from a fight between two groups about 6:40 p.m. in area of Third and Kaye streets.

When officers arrived at the scene, everyone involved had already fled, police said.

A 17-year-old Santa Cruz boy suffering from several stab wounds to the arms and torso was taken to a hospital. He was later airlifted to a nearby trauma center for treatment and was in critical but stable condition Sunday night. The victim was uncooperative with investigators in the case.

Detectives recovered video surveillance of the fight, which was apparently started by a group of reported local gang members when they encountered four people visiting from Antioch who parked their car on Third Street.

The local group started displaying gang signs, shouting threats, and initiated the fight, which included the use of a skateboard and broken bottle, police said.

Detectives identified the suspect in the stabbing as Cantor, according to police.