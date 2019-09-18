Antioch Mother, Son Recovering After Being Struck By Car

A mother and son are recovering after being struck by a vehicle in Antioch. Jodi Hernandez reports.

An Antioch mom and her little boy are recovering after getting hit by a car while crossing the street in a crosswalk.

The collision happened as she was on her way to pick up her two other kids from school.

"Thank God my son is OK," Angelica Bravo said. "If my son wasn't here, how can I forgive myself because he was in my hands."

Bravo is grateful she and her 4-year-old son, Ethan, are still alive.

"I saw two cars stop, so I started crossing," Bravo said.

Bravo said while two cars had stopped for them, another car drove through as they were almost across the street. The car knocked Bravo unconscious after she did her best to protect Ethan.

"She was able to push him, toss him out of the way -- so she took the brunt of the force," said Narciso Navarro, the victim's brother. "And he still got hurt in the process. He was actually saved by her."

Ethan is covered with scrapes. His mom has a broken hip and pelvis, and a badly-injured knee.

"Even though I'm hurt, I'm blessed," Bravo said. "I thank God this didn't get worse."

Neighbor Lawrence Dow heard the crash and ran out to help. He said people drive way too fast on 10th Street and often do not slow down when approaching the crosswalk. He said more needs to be done to make it safe.

"It could have been tragic. We don't want that," Dow said. "The crosswalk needs to be lit up."