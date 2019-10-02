Antioch Named Most Miserable City in Bay Area; Some Disagree

Antioch has been named the Bay Area's most miserable city by Business Insider.

Folks in Antioch are not happy after learning their city has been named the most miserable city in the Bay Area.

Business Insider published the list this week, and the Contra Costa County city scored high marks for being miserable.

Rich Buongiorno, 72, has lived in Antioch all his life. But he says the city’s not what it used to be. He says crime, traffic and a lack of information from the city has him feeling down.

"I’m miserable with a capital M," Buongiorno said. "I plan on moving after 72 years. I can’t take it any more."

Buongiorno was not surprised by the new report that lists Antioch as the most miserable city in the Bay Area. Business Insider ranked Antioch number 213 on its national list of miserable cities based on commute times, poverty rates and the workforce.

Antioch’s Economic Development Director Kwame Reed said the study has it wrong. The city’s working hard to attract business, beautify the area and create jobs, he said. The marina, new electric car charging stations and the water park are among the many things Antioch has to offer.

"We have hiking, we have a wonderful marina, there’s a lot people can do to enjoy themselves," Reed said.

While residents admit Antioch has its challenges, they still are unashamed at calling it home.

"Like everywhere else, traffic is bad, but I love it here," resident Sandra Nino said. "I’m not going anywhere."